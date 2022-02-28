-$0.27 EPS Expected for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) will report ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.24). EverQuote posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 107.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($1.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.46). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

EVER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Shares of EVER stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.54. 9,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,029. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.58. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $430.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 1,757 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $28,112.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $130,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,342,753 shares of company stock valued at $19,884,549 and have sold 22,169 shares valued at $343,152. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in EverQuote by 16.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in EverQuote by 132.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EverQuote by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 877,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,674,000 after purchasing an additional 23,286 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in EverQuote by 25.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 50,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

