UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 13,477 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,614,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 13,477 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.27% of Boeing worth $355,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 171.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.48.

Shares of BA traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.00. The company had a trading volume of 341,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,657,688. The company has a market capitalization of $118.35 billion, a PE ratio of -28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $183.77 and a one year high of $278.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($15.25) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.