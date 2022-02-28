Cape ANN Savings Bank Increases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,629 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.2% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 80.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 374,826 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,938,000 after buying an additional 167,078 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $51,643,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,752,493 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,810,689,000 after acquiring an additional 172,996 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH opened at $471.00 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $329.85 and a twelve month high of $509.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $477.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.97. The company has a market cap of $443.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

