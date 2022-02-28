Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,397 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 0.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 192,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 53,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 1.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 6.7% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 36,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 23.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

PRMW has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of PRMW stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.60. The company had a trading volume of 46,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,835. Primo Water Co. has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $20.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -725.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently -1,200.00%.

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

