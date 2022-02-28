Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,800 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $22,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in AON by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,090,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,431,000 after purchasing an additional 39,608 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in AON by 7.3% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 4,396,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,589,000 after acquiring an additional 299,854 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in AON by 41.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,584,000 after purchasing an additional 166,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in AON by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,959,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,663,000 after purchasing an additional 81,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON stock traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $290.23. The stock had a trading volume of 20,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,326. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $221.82 and a fifty-two week high of $326.25. The firm has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

AON announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total value of $174,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total transaction of $2,119,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,505 shares of company stock worth $12,014,856 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AON. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.06.

AON Profile (Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.