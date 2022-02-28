Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 21,126 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,165,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,126 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $20,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 417,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 107.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after acquiring an additional 974,350 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 206.7% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 71,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 48,317 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 12.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 18,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,656,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,179,000 after buying an additional 33,281 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,755. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.27. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 242.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOC. BMO Capital Markets cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

