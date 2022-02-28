Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Trims Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 207,122 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,644 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $30,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 21.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.
A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.32.
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.
