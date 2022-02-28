S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $37,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $377.12. 152,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $424.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.50 and a 12 month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.75.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

