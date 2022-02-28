Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Tops $272.93 on Major Exchanges (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for $272.93 or 0.00662554 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $524,301.21 and approximately $816.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00042846 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,801.38 or 0.06800470 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,173.47 or 0.99950524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00046113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00051197 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

