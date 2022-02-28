Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Reduces Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 552,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,798 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 1.32% of EnerSys worth $41,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in EnerSys by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in EnerSys by 5.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in EnerSys by 11.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in EnerSys by 150.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in EnerSys by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENS traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $73.25. 2,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,539. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $68.23 and a 52 week high of $104.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 20.23%.

In related news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $200,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EnerSys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.33.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

