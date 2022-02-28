Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOOR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Masonite International by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 0.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DOOR stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,692. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $85.17 and a 1-year high of $132.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.47.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 3.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

