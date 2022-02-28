$1.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) will post $1.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the lowest is $1.20. Hancock Whitney reported earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $318.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.68 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on HWC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.64. 19,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,632. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 355.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 56,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 43,984 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 85.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 31,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,778,000 after acquiring an additional 90,975 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,536.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after buying an additional 364,409 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

