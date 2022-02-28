salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,115 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 6.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,636,842 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,528,824,000 after purchasing an additional 348,533 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 7.2% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 29.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,529 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,331 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $703,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total value of $452,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,959 shares of company stock valued at $41,240,700 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $208.48. 103,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,595,807. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.78. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Mizuho reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.54.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

