Jefferies Group LLC Reduces Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,023 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 54,100 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in eBay by 11.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 125,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in eBay by 7.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 105,060 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of eBay by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,389 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $209,673,000 after buying an additional 197,158 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,402,681,000. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on eBay from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.57.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.32. 318,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,744,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 3.35. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.53 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.74.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.56%.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

