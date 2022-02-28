Auxier Asset Management Sells 220 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,317 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.2% of Auxier Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its position in Walmart by 124.1% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 11,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 3.9% in the third quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Walmart by 9.8% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 144,530 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,145,000 after purchasing an additional 12,893 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 409,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $57,038,616.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,704,495 shares of company stock worth $1,075,500,312 in the last quarter. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $136.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $378.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

