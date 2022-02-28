Aspen Investment Management Inc Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,066 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.3% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,000. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 37,537 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.03. The stock had a trading volume of 121,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,194,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.03.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total transaction of $2,084,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,704,495 shares of company stock worth $1,075,500,312. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

