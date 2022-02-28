Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 17,304 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 17,304 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.85% of ICU Medical worth $42,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICUI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,381,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,702,000 after purchasing an additional 40,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $231.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,484. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.39 and a 52-week high of $282.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.48. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 0.55.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $340.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. ICU Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

