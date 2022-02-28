Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $44.64 Million Stock Holdings in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,166,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 259,388 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 7.11% of Glatfelter worth $44,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Glatfelter by 18.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 645.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 89,134 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 1.5% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 161,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 30.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Dante C. Parrini bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $134,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of GLT stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.67. 1,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,095. Glatfelter Co. has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The firm has a market cap of $608.66 million, a P/E ratio of 86.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.68.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Glatfelter had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.85%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Glatfelter’s payout ratio is 350.02%.

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

