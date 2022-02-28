Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 116,250 Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,250 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.37% of Churchill Capital Corp VII worth $6,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 39.8% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 480,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 136,799 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the third quarter worth about $1,155,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the third quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the third quarter worth about $100,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Capital Corp VII stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.73. 4,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,245. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.75.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

