Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $6.72 Million Stake in Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,169 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 2.14% of Class Acceleration worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLAS. Omni Partners US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Class Acceleration by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 407,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,331 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Class Acceleration by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Class Acceleration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Class Acceleration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,676,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Class Acceleration by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 368,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 187,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLAS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,586. Class Acceleration Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73.

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

