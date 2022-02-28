Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 13,497 Shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,497 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 3.90% of Dune Acquisition worth $7,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dune Acquisition by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 178,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dune Acquisition by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 157,036 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dune Acquisition by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 733,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after buying an additional 201,275 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dune Acquisition by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 66,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 10,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dune Acquisition by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 336,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dune Acquisition alerts:

Shares of DUNE stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,581. Dune Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $10.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dune Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dune Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.