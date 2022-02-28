Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of MetLife by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,538,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,804 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.29.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $1.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.94. The company had a trading volume of 246,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,672,099. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.62 and its 200 day moving average is $63.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

