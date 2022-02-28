MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Up 6.6%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.88. 36,067 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,000,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MVIS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $646.57 million, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 3.53.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,728.00% and a negative return on equity of 33.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Simon Biddiscombe sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $206,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVIS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,660,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,877 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 499.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,667,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,500 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 934.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 988,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 893,344 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,200,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 653.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 342,290 shares during the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

