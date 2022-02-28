Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 71,570 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,198,792 shares.The stock last traded at $43.86 and had previously closed at $43.96.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on WPM. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.
The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.61.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (NYSE:WPM)
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.
