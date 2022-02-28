Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,145 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 128,976 shares.The stock last traded at $14.83 and had previously closed at $15.74.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRMR. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 21,744 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares during the third quarter worth about $1,741,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 220,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

About Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

