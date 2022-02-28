Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 255,434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 832,052 shares.The stock last traded at $60.32 and had previously closed at $43.81.

Several research firms have weighed in on REGI. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.34.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

