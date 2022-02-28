Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Bought by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.12% of Planet Fitness worth $8,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 388.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 291.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth about $95,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLNT. Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.91.

Planet Fitness stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,282. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 161.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

