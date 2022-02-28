CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 175.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,400 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in CSX by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 423,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after acquiring an additional 297,883 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CSX by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,798,000 after buying an additional 4,169,640 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $685,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.77. The company had a trading volume of 515,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,334,350. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.02%.

CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.