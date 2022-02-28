Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 175.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 190,400 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,355,902,000 after buying an additional 4,177,271 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its position in CSX by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,820,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,092,303,000 after purchasing an additional 267,651 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in CSX by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 33,265,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $989,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,273 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CSX by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,326,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $545,035,000 after acquiring an additional 718,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Cowen boosted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stephens lowered their price target on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

CSX stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.77. The stock had a trading volume of 515,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,334,350. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01. The company has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.02%.

CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.