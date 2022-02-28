Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,521 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,326 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.1% in the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 24,099 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,673 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,807 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,677 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.11.

SIMO stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.44. 15,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a one year low of $56.06 and a one year high of $96.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.36.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 30.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

