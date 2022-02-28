Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

TEX stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.28. 8,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,468. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.27. Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.90%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Terex from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

Terex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.