Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HES. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Hess by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hess by 35.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,143,000 after purchasing an additional 439,656 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hess by 9.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 321,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,070,000 after purchasing an additional 28,128 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hess by 3.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 242,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Hess by 14.0% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 7,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.79.

Shares of NYSE HES traded up $3.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.56. The company had a trading volume of 83,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,230. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $97.60. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 55.51 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.65 and its 200 day moving average is $81.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total transaction of $5,689,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 65,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $6,022,878.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 396,146 shares of company stock worth $36,081,160. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

