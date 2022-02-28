Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Stock Position Reduced by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 237,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 107,295 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Terex by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 329,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,294,000 after purchasing an additional 164,680 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Terex by 3,044.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,213,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,694 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Terex by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,042,000 after purchasing an additional 188,984 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Terex stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $38.90 and a 1-year high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Terex’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.90%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Terex from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

