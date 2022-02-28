Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) will report ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Compugen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.17). Compugen reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Compugen will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Compugen during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Compugen during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Compugen by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 18,695 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Compugen by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 247,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 17,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Compugen during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 47,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,124. Compugen has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $10.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $5.12. The stock has a market cap of $204.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.34.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

