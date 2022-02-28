Analysts Set Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Target Price at $56.20

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of GOLF traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,066. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $57.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average is $50.57.

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 49.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

