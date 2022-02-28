Financial Advisors Network Inc. Invests $205,000 in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,964,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,491,000 after purchasing an additional 609,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,583,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,332 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,021,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,695,000 after purchasing an additional 144,147 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,673,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,832,000 after purchasing an additional 672,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,475 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.51. 124,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,047,326. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 45.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

