843 Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Bought by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTN. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth $66,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 11.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 390.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total value of $620,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total transaction of $32,467,895.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,877 shares of company stock valued at $33,704,023 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTN. TheStreet cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.67.

Shares of MTN traded down $6.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $260.46. 7,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,650. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.27 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.12 and a 12-month high of $376.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $292.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.73.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.63) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

