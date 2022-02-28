Financial Advisors Network Inc. Has $230,000 Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Garmin by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Garmin by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Garmin by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in Garmin by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its position in Garmin by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

GRMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

NYSE GRMN traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.30. The company had a trading volume of 25,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,671. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $106.66 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Garmin (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.