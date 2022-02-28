Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.5% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 6.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 15.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Gartner by 3.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 4.6% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.80.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total value of $297,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $1,000,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,540 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,725 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner stock traded down $4.50 on Monday, reaching $282.04. 17,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.18 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $298.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.15.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

