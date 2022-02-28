Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,241,000 after purchasing an additional 652,772 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 925,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,290,000 after purchasing an additional 542,972 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.6% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,142,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,569,000 after purchasing an additional 417,415 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $37,473,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $17,141,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $2,416,743.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $196,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,803 shares of company stock worth $4,855,951 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.74. The stock had a trading volume of 24,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 97.65, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.76. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $111.05.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.65.

About Neurocrine Biosciences (Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.