Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,071,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 186,784 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.70% of Generac worth $437,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,311,000 after purchasing an additional 260,162 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Generac by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,492 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Generac by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,999,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Generac by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,309,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Generac by 133.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,033,000 after acquiring an additional 363,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $314.67. 16,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,141. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.74 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $384.38.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNRC. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. OTR Global lowered shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.00.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

