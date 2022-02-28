UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,945,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,277 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.43% of American Tower worth $516,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,334,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,112,721,000 after purchasing an additional 157,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,261,155,000 after purchasing an additional 179,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Tower by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in American Tower by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,229,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,653,000 after purchasing an additional 227,697 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in American Tower by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,173,000 after purchasing an additional 402,767 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $7.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $226.04. 58,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,236. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.01. The company has a market capitalization of $102.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.06%.

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,136 shares of company stock worth $2,403,276 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMT. Cowen cut their target price on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.93.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

