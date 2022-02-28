Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.450-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Northwest Natural also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.45-2.65 EPS.

NWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.25.

NWN stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.52. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.12 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.482 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.42%.

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $61,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,291,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,112,000 after acquiring an additional 318,905 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

