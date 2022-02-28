Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.450-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Northwest Natural also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.45-2.65 EPS.

NWN traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.00. 4,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,992. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $43.07 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.76.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.12 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.482 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 65.42%.

NWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim raised Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.25.

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $61,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

