Financial Advisors Network Inc. Raises Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in International Paper by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 585,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,925,000 after purchasing an additional 29,849 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in International Paper by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,900,000 after purchasing an additional 49,279 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 216,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 53,095 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in International Paper by 467.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 92,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth $851,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IP traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.44. The company had a trading volume of 189,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,742. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average of $51.05. International Paper has a 1-year low of $42.95 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.94.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.57%.

IP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

