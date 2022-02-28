Jefferies Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,326,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,000 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC owned 1.61% of comScore worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in comScore during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of comScore by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of comScore in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of comScore in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of comScore in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCOR remained flat at $$2.59 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,587. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.06. comScore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $212.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

