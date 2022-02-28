Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.260-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.25 billion-$2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$1.930 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.13.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of NWL traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $23.87. 43,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,116,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.28. Newell Brands has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.44.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newell Brands (Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.