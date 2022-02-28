Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Trading Up 7.6% Following Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $1,152.00 and last traded at $1,147.13. Approximately 1,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 27,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,065.90.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 36.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,126.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1,227.40.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 62.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

