IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Receives $55.40 Average PT from Analysts

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.40.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IGIFF traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.70. 301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average of $37.11. IGM Financial has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $41.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4514 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 5.02%.

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

