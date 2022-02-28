pEOS (PEOS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.00

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $730,872.27 and approximately $5.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, pEOS has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One pEOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00043022 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,811.44 or 0.06808718 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,259.83 or 0.99922701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00045919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00051184 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002953 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

